Analyzing Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) & BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobileye Global and BigBear.ai’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye Global $1.93 billion 17.37 -$82.00 million ($0.16) -259.69 BigBear.ai $155.01 million 1.52 -$121.67 million ($0.67) -2.25

Mobileye Global has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigBear.ai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye Global 0 3 22 1 2.92 BigBear.ai 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mobileye Global and BigBear.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mobileye Global presently has a consensus target price of $47.56, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. BigBear.ai has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.90%. Given BigBear.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Mobileye Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Mobileye Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BigBear.ai shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobileye Global and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye Global -6.33% 3.39% 3.01% BigBear.ai -55.14% -4,639.70% -43.21%

Summary

Mobileye Global beats BigBear.ai on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. It also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a generation solution; and Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company's customers include federal defense and intelligence agencies, manufacturers, third party logistics providers, retailers, healthcare, and life sciences organizations. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

