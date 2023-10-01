Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AAC stock remained flat at $10.76 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,493. Ares Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,451,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

