Ark (ARK) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. Ark has a market capitalization of $91.54 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002553 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002188 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002802 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,959,722 coins and its circulating supply is 175,960,506 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.