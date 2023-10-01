Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Atlas Lithium from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. Atlas Lithium has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

