Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Atlas Lithium from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATLX
Institutional Trading of Atlas Lithium
Atlas Lithium Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. Atlas Lithium has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $45.00.
About Atlas Lithium
Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Lithium
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.