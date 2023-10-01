Audius (AUDIO) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $173.04 million and $3.84 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,207,699,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,977,190 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

