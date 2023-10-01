Avalanche Price Hits $9.55 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and approximately $106.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $9.55 or 0.00035196 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00027289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,563,078 coins and its circulating supply is 354,186,898 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.