Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) Short Interest Update

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,700 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 497,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTA remained flat at $25.58 during trading on Friday. 793,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Avantax has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. Avantax had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 49.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Avantax during the second quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantax during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avantax during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Avantax during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Avantax during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Avantax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

