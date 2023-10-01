B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Short Interest Up 27.8% in September

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RILYK traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $22.50. 35,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,343. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were given a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 ( NASDAQ:RILYK Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

