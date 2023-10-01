B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Short Interest Up 27.8% in September

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance
NASDAQ RILYK traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $22.50. 35,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,343. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were given a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in Energy
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.