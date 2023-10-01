Ballew Advisors Inc Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ballew Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 38,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 13.6% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. 7,010,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,521. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.