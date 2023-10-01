Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $158.47 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $158.47 million and $5.91 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00004347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 138,908,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,508,552 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.