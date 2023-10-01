Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Up 16.1% in September

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:BMO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. 637,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.55 and a one year high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,688,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,042,000 after buying an additional 1,170,160 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100,110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,294,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,153,000 after buying an additional 278,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after buying an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BMO. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

