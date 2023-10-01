Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Up 23.1% in September

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Friday. 92,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,575. Bio-Path has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

