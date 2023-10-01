Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 32,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $53,391.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,611,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,203,540.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,707,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,510,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 32,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $53,391.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,611,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,203,540.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,551 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Biodesix in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix Stock Performance

Shares of Biodesix stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 1,628.23% and a negative net margin of 158.72%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

