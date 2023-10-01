Bitcoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $4.75 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $243.16 or 0.00865005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.75 billion and approximately $224.84 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,106.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00128158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00015890 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,520,238 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

