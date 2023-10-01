Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.96

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 62.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001861 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $4.96 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

