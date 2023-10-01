BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.06 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 350.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.06 million and $2.95 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 201.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00020830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00016854 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,048.47 or 1.00005035 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002261 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.01310253 USD and is down -5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.