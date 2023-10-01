BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.0590 on Major Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 350.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $2.95 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 201% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00020924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,868.52 or 0.99899342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002272 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.01310253 USD and is down -5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

