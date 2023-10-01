BitShares Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $27.75 million and $433,870.14 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001793 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,087,973 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

