BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN) Declares Dividend of $0.38

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3797 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.65. 6,638 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

