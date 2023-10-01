BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU) Announces Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1113 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYMU traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.45. 25,015 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 172,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 297.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares during the period.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

