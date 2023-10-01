BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

BKN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 95,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,313. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

