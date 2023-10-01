BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance
BKN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 95,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,313. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.