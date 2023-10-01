BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 108.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 678,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 352,190 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 52.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 456,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MQT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

