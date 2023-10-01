BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Declares Dividend of $0.20

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1979 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS NEAR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.89. 875,820 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 166,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 24,923.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 53,088 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

