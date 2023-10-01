BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Announces Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,716 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $477,000.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

