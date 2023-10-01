BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,300 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 734,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TCPC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital
BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 674,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,704. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 61.46, a current ratio of 61.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.65.
BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.17 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 468.98%.
BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.
