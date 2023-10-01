BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,300 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 734,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 674,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,704. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 61.46, a current ratio of 61.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.17 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 468.98%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

