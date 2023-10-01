BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.201 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ICSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 530,890 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

