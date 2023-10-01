BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.98 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, BNB has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $32.98 billion and $304.75 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $214.36 or 0.00788549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,846,537 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,846,614.6800908. The last known price of BNB is 215.02187529 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1649 active market(s) with $244,394,603.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

