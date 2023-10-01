BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI) Plans Dividend of $0.27

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS BKGI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

Get BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Company Profile

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.