Cadiz Inc. (CDZIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.

Cadiz stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22.

In related news, CEO Scott S. Slater bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,881 shares in the company, valued at $433,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadiz news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,791 shares in the company, valued at $387,768.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott S. Slater acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,000 over the last ninety days.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

