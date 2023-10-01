Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Short Interest Update

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,750,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 35,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Canopy Growth Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 30,400,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,471,464. The stock has a market cap of $573.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.80. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 278.33%. The business had revenue of $80.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $14,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in Canopy Growth by 2,989.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,036,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,829 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CGC
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
