Cardano (ADA) Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000943 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and $175.26 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.98 or 0.06150625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00034821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00026827 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00016577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,213,906,238 coins and its circulating supply is 35,138,460,235 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

