Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival Co. & updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.04 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.18–$0.10 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

