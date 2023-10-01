Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Short Interest Up 20.7% in September

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth Co. II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth about $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

NASDAQ RENE remained flat at $10.86 during trading hours on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.