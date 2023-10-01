Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of CSIOF remained flat at $8.21 during trading hours on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.