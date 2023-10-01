Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of CSIOF remained flat at $8.21 during trading hours on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.