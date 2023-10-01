Cassia Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,172 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 0.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,334. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

