Centurion Price Down 68.2% Over Last Week (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. Centurion has a market capitalization of $76.26 million and approximately $3.89 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003619 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 68.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.98191866 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

