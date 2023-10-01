CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Short Interest Down 30.4% in September

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Up 42.5 %

Shares of CFIVW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 95,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,541. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFIVW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 106.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180,110 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

