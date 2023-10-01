Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 32.4% in September

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 774,300 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 527,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director Peter J. Werth purchased 1,823,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $1,002,735.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,798,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cingulate during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

CING stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 20,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.49.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cingulate will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cingulate from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

