Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 32.4% in September

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 774,300 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 527,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Insider Transactions at Cingulate
In related news, Director Peter J. Werth purchased 1,823,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $1,002,735.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,798,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cingulate during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
Cingulate Stock Performance
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cingulate will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cingulate from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cingulate
About Cingulate
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cingulate
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.