Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 87,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 73.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter.

Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. 56,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.04. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.85%.

CLPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clipper Realty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

