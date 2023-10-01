Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,300 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 712,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 87,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 635.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average of $102.47. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $129.95.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

