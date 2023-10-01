Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Shares of ELP opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 285,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 53,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,704 shares in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

