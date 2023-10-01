Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ELP opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $9.30.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
