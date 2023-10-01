Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $48.23 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Compound token can currently be bought for $48.23 or 0.00172632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $381.21 million and $52.02 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00041337 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00049832 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00026260 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012864 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003598 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,904,357 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,904,290.01041877 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.93576579 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 410 active market(s) with $45,460,391.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

