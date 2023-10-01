Contrasting Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) & Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Free Report) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Permianville Royalty Trust 23.82% 23.97% 23.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sanchez Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A Permianville Royalty Trust $62.15 million 1.35 $13.48 million $0.43 5.91

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

