Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSR. Wedbush raised Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $77,606.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,172.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $77,606.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 313,078 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 975,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.53. 321,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 484.49 and a beta of 1.73. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $325.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

