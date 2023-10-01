Cosmos Hits Market Cap of $2.77 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $67.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.53 or 0.00026827 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00034761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00011702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 367,342,009 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

