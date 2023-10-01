CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 72,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.78. 19,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,407. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.67.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 8.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

