CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 72,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
CPS Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.78. 19,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,407. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.67.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 8.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.