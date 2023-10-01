Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,400 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 1,094,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

CWEGF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 16,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,184. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

CWEGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

