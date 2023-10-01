Critical Analysis: Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) and Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF)

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) and Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Union Bankshares pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Malaga Financial pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.9% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Malaga Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Union Bankshares and Malaga Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 21.57% 22.98% 0.97% Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Union Bankshares and Malaga Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Union Bankshares and Malaga Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $52.94 million 1.83 $12.61 million $2.87 7.48 Malaga Financial N/A N/A $21.35 million $2.70 8.43

Malaga Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Union Bankshares. Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malaga Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Union Bankshares beats Malaga Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; small business administration guaranteed loans; home improvement loans and overdraft; and residential construction and mortgage loans. In addition, it offers online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services for the deposit and immediate credit of sales drafts; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services; debit cards; telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. The company offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it offers coupon redemption, direct deposit, overdraft lines of credit, telephone transfers, U.S. savings bond redemption, and wire transfer services; and ATM and VISA debit cards, bank by mail, medallion signature guarantee, night depository, notary, safe deposit boxes, and trust deed note collection services. Further, the company provides online banking services, including bill payer, e-statements, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

