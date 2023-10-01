Cronos (CRO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.29 billion and $4.47 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00035136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00027519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00011882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

