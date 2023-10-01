CyberDragon Gold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.53 Billion (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $24,024.33 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

